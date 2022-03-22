Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on March 22, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

A delegation of Ministers and MPs of TRS to leave for Delhi to meet Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal to press the demand for the Centre to buy paddy cultivated in the current rabi season.

The Telangana government has increased diet charges for patients at government hospitals from ₹40 per day to ₹80. For TB, mentally-challenged, and patients of therapeutic disorders the food prices have been increased from ₹56 to ₹112. The duty doctors charges are also enhanced from ₹80 to ₹160 a day.

Following the controversy, working president of Telangana Congress committee T. Jayaprakash Reddy has been relieved of his responsibilities as party in-charge of several Parliamentary constituencies and some organs of the party due to his recent dissident activities.

