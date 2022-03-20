K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

March 20, 2022 10:22 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on March 20, 2022

The body of CPI(M) Central committee member Mallu Swarajyuam who died yesterday to be handed over to the medical college at Nalgonda after a procession and public meeting in the town.

Industries MInister K.T. Rama Rao who left for U.S. with a delegation to start his consultations with CEOs of major companies from San Deigo today.

A special District Selection Committee exam likely to fill up 13,100 vacancies of teachers in view of government proposal to introduce English medium education in all schools from next academic year.

