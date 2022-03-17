K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

March 17, 2022 09:43 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on March 17, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has written to the State government offering to provide assistance under Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme for the prestigious Kaleswaram lift-irrigation project but has asked the government to get investment clearance from Central Water Commission, something which the government failed to obtain in the past.

Proposal to give weightage to contract health workers who worked during the Covid period in the recruitment drive to fill 12,000 posts in the health department. The question of weightage has become ticklish because the contract workers were employed for varying periods ranging from three month to one year and their service was also not uninterrupted.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to lay the foundation stone for the 10 km long riverfront for Manair dam in Karimnagar town which includes beautification of the bund, construction of theme parks, water sports and creation of tourist amenities.

Read more news from Telangana here.