Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on March 16, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Highlights Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to launch padayatra by activists of Aad Aadmi Party in all Assembly constituencies of Telangana on April 14. Several retired bureaucrats likely to join the party on that day.

Good response to the auction of plots in layouts of Rajiv Swagruha townships proposed by the previous Congress regime for middle-income groups. The TRS government has now decided to wind up the scheme and sell lands at seven locations across the State. The first two days of the auction yielded ₹402 crore for the government. The auctions will continue till March 17.

The finance department to take up a survey to identify contract employees in various government departments.

