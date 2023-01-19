January 19, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

The electricity regulator of Telangana has permitted the two power distribution companies to go for fuel surcharge adjustments (FSA) to pass on the benefits or adverse impact of power generation on account of cost fluctuations of fuel in line with amended Electricity (Timely Recovery of Cost Due to Change in Law) Rules framed by Centre in 2021 The Hyderabad Literary Festival will be held on January 27 and 28. The festival will be unique this year as it will attract several speakers from Germany since the country is selected as the guest national for the event Reactions to yesterday’s maiden meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Khammam are expected today

