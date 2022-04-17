Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on April 17, 2022

State government has imposed restrictions on storage of edible oil and oil seeds by retailers and wholesalers. File. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. State government has imposed restrictions on storage of edible oil and oil seeds by retailers and wholesalers to check oil prices. The retailers can store up to 300 quintals of edible oil and wholesalers can store 500 quintals.

2. The government has sped up steps to implement the recent Cabinet decision lifting restrictions on construction activity in the catchment areas of two drinking water reservoirs of Hyderabad.

3. A youth died in a road rage incident outside a mosque in the old city of Hyderabad on the morning of April 17. Police forces were rushed to the spot in large numbers.

