Telangana, Kerala share spirit of reform and social progress: Bhatti

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said the spirit of reform and social progress that one witnesses in Kerala resonates deeply with the values that ‘we hold dear in Telangana State as well’. Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka, who was the chief guest at the mass marriage of 400 couples organised by Oachira Parabrahma Temple Administration Board, Kollam, Kerala on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said he was honoured to be at the temple which had been a beacon of spiritual and social enlightenment for centuries. Lauding the temple for its tradition of hosting the group marriages for the past several years, he said it was a reflection of commitment to a more inclusive and just society. By providing economically and socially disadvantaged couples with the opportunity to marry with dignity and without financial strain, the temple and its administration demonstrated a spirit of compassion and social responsibility, he said. The event was attended by Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan, MP K.C. Venugopal and MLA Ramesh Chennithala. Mr. Bhatti recalled that Kerala’s temples like Oachira temple have historically been more than just places of worship. They have been centres of social reform, education and community building. Recalling that the transformative movements that swept across Kerala in late 19th and early 20th centuries were echoed in the rest of South India, Mr. Bhatti said Telangana too has a rich history of struggle and reform — from the Telangana peasant armed struggle against feudal oppression to the fight for separate State — which was rooted in the desire for social justice and self-respect. These movements, much like those in Kerala, were about affirming the dignity and rights of every individual irrespective of their social or economic status, he said.

