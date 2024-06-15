KCR says approach of judicial panel on power projects biased, pre-conceived

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has observed that the remarks made by Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Judicial Commission, instituted by the State Government to go into the alleged irregularities in the power sector, on the previous Government led by him (KCR) are against the principles of natural justice and biased and requested the latter to step down from the responsibility voluntarily.

In a 12-page detailed letter addressed to the Commission on June 15, last day of the time given to him file his version on the alleged irregularities in the execution of two thermal power projects – Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) with sub-critical technology and Yadadri TPS – and also the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Chhattisgarh, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the approach of the Commission was like giving judgement without completing hearing all sides of the case.

“Every comment made by the Judicial Commission from day one of assuming the responsibility has been clearly indicating that it has made up its mind to give its report against the previous government by coming to conclusion without examining the issues referred to it comprehensively”, the former CM said adding that any such a panel was supposed to submit its report along with documentary evidence only to those responsible in the Government and not passing remarks indicting one of the parties in the issue.

Explaining the decision take by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government led by him, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that the Commission during a press conference held on June 11 had tried to draw a conclusion that the State had suffered huge loss with the sub-critical technology project (BTPS) without even considering the fact that 90% of the power plants in the country, including those in the two Telugu States, were running with that technology at the time of taking up BTPS.

Further, he stated that there was neither ban nor control on the use of sub-critical technology at the time of taking up BTPS and the construction of such plants were allowed till the end of 12th five year plan or till the end of 2016-17 fiscal and the decision to go for it was conscious considering the power crisis facing the State from the time of its formation. The negotiations committee in Genco brought down the capital cost by ₹400 crore through talks with BHEL. However, the Commission had made severe comments without considering any of these facts.

On YTPS, the former Chief Minister said decision on locating the project was purely the discretion of the Government based on the premise to have one major thermal power project in the Krishna Basin as all others were located in the Godavari Basin and the National Green Tribunal cases and COVID-19 impact for two years had impacted its progress. On the distance from coal mines to YTPS, he said if it was a criteria many projects in the country would not have come up at all.

Stating that the Judicial Commission had even forgotten to suggest the State Government that it was illegal to have an inquiry commission on the approvals given by two Electricity Regulatory Commission (Telangana and Chhattisgarh in case of PPA), Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao it too was done based on address the power crisis as early as possible. He reminded the Commission that PPA are entered either before or during construction of the projects and the one with Chhattisgarh was also done when the construction of Marwa project was in progress and the memorandum of understanding signed before PPA also mentioned it clearly.