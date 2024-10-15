ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana junior doctors to observe one-day fast on Tuesday

Published - October 15, 2024 09:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Junior doctors in Telangana will participate in a one-day fast on Tuesday, October 15, to demand justice in the rape and murder case of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“This protest is in response to the call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to support the junior doctors in Kolkata, who are fasting unto death for fast-track justice for the murdered doctor. Our protest will be peaceful and will not disrupt medical services,” the T-JUDA said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US