Telangana junior doctors to observe one-day fast on Tuesday

Junior doctors in Telangana will participate in a one-day fast on Tuesday, October 15, to demand justice in the rape and murder case of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“This protest is in response to the call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to support the junior doctors in Kolkata, who are fasting unto death for fast-track justice for the murdered doctor. Our protest will be peaceful and will not disrupt medical services,” the T-JUDA said in a statement.