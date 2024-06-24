GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana junior doctors to commence indefinite strike from Monday

Published - June 24, 2024 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana junior doctors will commence an indefinite strike starting Monday. Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) met with the Director of Medical Education (DME) on June 18 and submitted an official strike notice. “All junior doctors across the State will participate in the strike leading to boycott of outpatient (OP) services, elective surgeries and ward duties,” said T-JUDA in a statement on Sunday.

The decision comes in response to unresolved issues concerning the doctors. These include the establishment of a green channel for timely stipend disbursement, honorarium for superspeciality senior residents, deployment of police personnel to prevent violence against doctors in hospitals, construction of new hostels, adequate faculty at medical colleges, and a new building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH). “Despite multiple discussions with the concerned authorities, there has been no satisfactory resolution to our demands,” they said.

In the lead-up to the strike, the junior doctors staged various protests: a black badge protest on June 20, a black dress protest on June 21, and a blindfold protest on June 22. “These protests highlight the government’s disregard for improving the health infrastructure,” said Dr. G Sai Harsha, president of T-JUDA.

“The strike will continue until our issues are addressed comprehensively. We regret the inconvenience caused to patients and the general public. Emergency services will continue to operate as usual,” the doctors said.

