ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana junior doctors to boycott elective OT and OPD services from today

Published - August 13, 2024 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association take out a candlelight march at Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad on Monday as part of a nationwide protest programme against the recent rape and murder of a female medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has announced a boycott of outpatient (OPD) and elective OT services starting Wednesday, in support of the nationwide protest against the recent rape and murder of a female medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We, including post-graduates, senior residents, superspeciality residents and house surgeons are uniting to boycott these services,” T-JUDA declared in a statement.

Following an emergency meeting held on August 12 with key Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs), it was determined that a nationwide response is necessary. T-JUDA is calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to ensure a transparent investigation of the incident, the resignation of officials who attempted to mislead the victim’s family about the cause of death, adequate compensation for the family and the enforcement of the Central Protection Act (CPA) 2020.

The statement further demands enhanced safety measures for resident doctors, particularly female doctors, including separate duty rooms for male and female doctors, installation of CCTV cameras with adequate coverage and deployment of security personnel at service locations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US