Telangana junior doctors to boycott elective OT and OPD services from today

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has announced a boycott of outpatient (OPD) and elective OT services starting Wednesday, in support of the nationwide protest against the recent rape and murder of a female medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

“We, including post-graduates, senior residents, superspeciality residents and house surgeons are uniting to boycott these services,” T-JUDA declared in a statement.

Following an emergency meeting held on August 12 with key Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs), it was determined that a nationwide response is necessary. T-JUDA is calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to ensure a transparent investigation of the incident, the resignation of officials who attempted to mislead the victim’s family about the cause of death, adequate compensation for the family and the enforcement of the Central Protection Act (CPA) 2020.

The statement further demands enhanced safety measures for resident doctors, particularly female doctors, including separate duty rooms for male and female doctors, installation of CCTV cameras with adequate coverage and deployment of security personnel at service locations.

