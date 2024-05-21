ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana junior doctors threaten indefinite strike from May 22

Updated - May 21, 2024 12:16 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) on Monday announced that junior doctors across the State will launch an indefinite strike starting May 22 if their issues are not addressed by the government. They have submitted a representation to Director of Medical Education (DME) Vani, detailing their demands.

Their primary concern is pending and delayed stipends. “Currently, stipends for March and April are awaiting government approval despite numerous consultations with the DME, the Minister of Health’s office, and the Finance department,” said JUDA president G. Sai Sri Harsha.

Other concerns include the need for reinforced security outposts at all government hospitals to address the violence against doctors and medical staff. Additionally, the inadequate infrastructure in government medical colleges is a pressing issue. “Prolonged delay in constructing a new building for Osmania General Hospital also requires urgent attention to prevent overcrowding and enhance patient care standards,” said JUDA members.

