GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telangana junior doctors threaten indefinite strike from May 22

Updated - May 21, 2024 12:16 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) on Monday announced that junior doctors across the State will launch an indefinite strike starting May 22 if their issues are not addressed by the government. They have submitted a representation to Director of Medical Education (DME) Vani, detailing their demands.

Their primary concern is pending and delayed stipends. “Currently, stipends for March and April are awaiting government approval despite numerous consultations with the DME, the Minister of Health’s office, and the Finance department,” said JUDA president G. Sai Sri Harsha.

Other concerns include the need for reinforced security outposts at all government hospitals to address the violence against doctors and medical staff. Additionally, the inadequate infrastructure in government medical colleges is a pressing issue. “Prolonged delay in constructing a new building for Osmania General Hospital also requires urgent attention to prevent overcrowding and enhance patient care standards,” said JUDA members.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.