Telangana junior doctors continue strike on day 2, demand a meeting with CM

Updated - June 25, 2024 02:03 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 02:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad raise slogans as they begin their strike on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

“Raavali Raavali, Chief Minister Raavali” (The Chief Minister should come) were the slogans raised at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, as the Telangana junior doctors’ strike continued for the second day.

The doctors stated that while some progress was made on their demands the previous day, the strike would continue until their demands were officially documented.

The strike extended to Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Hospital. On Tuesday afternoon, doctors gathered at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and raised slogans outside the superintendent’s chamber. “Despite the presence of many doctors, the current facilities are inadequate without a new building,” said the doctors at OGH. “We need clear answers on the Government’s plans rather than vague promises. A foundation stone must be laid,” added another doctor.

Similar sentiments were echoed at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. “When we meet Government officials, they ask us to prioritise our demands, but all eight demands listed at the start of the strike are crucial for us,” said Dr. G. Sai Sri Harsha, president of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA).

Dr. Harsha explained that while the Health Minister and the Director of Medical Education (DME) have assured them of new hostel buildings, road repairs at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, and the introduction of college buses, the strike will not end until a Government Order is issued.

