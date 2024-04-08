ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana junior doctors ask DME to resolve stipend delays

April 08, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Monday met Director of Medical Education (DME) N. Vani and told her that junior doctors’ stipend for February was yet to be paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors also sought updates on the promised implementation of a green channel for stipend regularisation. “The DME contacted the Finance department and assured us that efforts are under way to expedite the release of stipends,” said doctors.

“Recent assaults on residents and medical personnel underscored the pressing need for heightened security measures across medical colleges and government hospitals,” members of T-JUDA said. They highlighted the necessity of increasing security protocols, including more police presence around casualty wards, to prevent such incidents.

They also raised concerns regarding insufficient hostel facilities and requested the DME to enhance the living standards of junior residents and instruct college administrations to standardise hostel fees statewide. Finally, the doctors stressed the need for a new building for Osmania General Hospital, urging the DME to expedite the construction process.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US