Telangana junior doctors ask DME to resolve stipend delays

April 08, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Monday met Director of Medical Education (DME) N. Vani and told her that junior doctors’ stipend for February was yet to be paid.

The doctors also sought updates on the promised implementation of a green channel for stipend regularisation. “The DME contacted the Finance department and assured us that efforts are under way to expedite the release of stipends,” said doctors.

“Recent assaults on residents and medical personnel underscored the pressing need for heightened security measures across medical colleges and government hospitals,” members of T-JUDA said. They highlighted the necessity of increasing security protocols, including more police presence around casualty wards, to prevent such incidents.

They also raised concerns regarding insufficient hostel facilities and requested the DME to enhance the living standards of junior residents and instruct college administrations to standardise hostel fees statewide. Finally, the doctors stressed the need for a new building for Osmania General Hospital, urging the DME to expedite the construction process.

