Telangana judge makes jaws drop by sending daughter to govt. school

‘Wanted to break the stigma and pave the way for people to emulate me’

At a time when private and corporate schools are the most castigated yet the most sought after, a junior civil judge from Nizamabad has taken a leap of faith and got his daughter admitted in a government school.

Judge Ajay Kumar Jadhav and his wife Priyanka Jadhav have chosen to send their five-year-old, Ambika, to a local government primary school in Chandrashekhar Colony. On Wednesday, the couple filled the required forms and admitted the girl in Class I.

“Several people talk against the quality of education in private schools and praise government teachers as the most qualified. But none walk the talk when it comes to their children’s education, probably inhibited by issues of status. I wanted to break the stigma and pave the way for more people to emulate me,” says Mr.Jadhav.

He has no apprehensions or second thoughts about the decision, and says government schools are staffed with the best of the teachers, who are trained and even over-qualified for the job.

“English, too, has been introduced as medium of instruction. Further, how the child turns out does not depend on schools and colleges. Parents need to take time out for their children. On that front, my wife and I have no problem,” he says.

He cites the examples of two civil servants who recently got their wards admitted in government schools, and also a candidate who successfully qualified for Civil Services after studying in a government school at Metpally.

“Four or five years ago, a senior civil judge who is now a district judge, got his two daughters admitted in a government school in Class IX,” he recounts.

For high school, Mr Jadhav said that he would like to find his daughter admission in either a Kendriya Vidyalaya or Jawahar Navodaya school.