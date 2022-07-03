Telangana: Jolt to TRS as Badangpet Mayor, four corporators decide to quit party, join Congress

Parijatha was elected to the post after defecting to the ruling party from the Congress

After losing a Zilla Parishad chairperson to the Congress recently, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has faced yet another embarrassing moment with the Mayor of Badangpet Municipal Corporation, Parijatha Narsimha Reddy, deciding to join the Congress along with four other corporators.

Ms. Parijatha was elected Mayor of the newly-formed corporation on the city outskirts after defecting to the TRS from the Congress along with a few other corporators.

Ms. Parijatha announced her decision to join the Congress after sending her resignation to TRS Ranga Reddy district president and MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.

In the letter, she expressed her desire to leave the party, and thanked all the leaders who supported her during her stint there.

The Mayor apparently resigned to the TRS due to differences with Mr. Kishan Reddy. She also alleged that despite her sincere efforts to work for the party, the TRS leaders in the Maheshwaram constituency and in the corporation were sidelining her. Maheshwaram constituency is represented by Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy.

Earlier, Ms. Parijatha met TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and discussed with him her return to the party.

On Sunday afternoon, she left for New Delhi along with Mr. Revanth Reddy and four other corporators, who were all elected originally on the Congress ticket.

They are likely to join the party in New Delhi in the presence of senior leaders.