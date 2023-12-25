ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Jana Samithi president Kodandaram calls on Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka

December 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

President of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Kodandaram, along with a few other TJS leaders, met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at the B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday.

Officials said it was a courtesy call and they discussed the current political situation and other issues related to the State. The meeting, however, trigged some political speculation as Mr. Kodandaram had extended his support to the Congress in the elections and there were rumours of the party having promised him a political position in the government.

TJS vice-president P.L. Visweswara Rao and General Secretary B. Ramesh were also part of the meeting. TJS sources also ruled out any political angle to the meeting and said it was just a courtesy call to congratulate Mr. Vikramarka for having been made the Deputy Chief Minister.

CONNECT WITH US