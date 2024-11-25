Telangana Jagruthi urges Dedicated Commission on BCs to include all aspects in its report

HYDERABAD

The Telangana Jagruthi, cultural wing of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the United Phule Front have submitted a comprehensive study report on the status of backward classes (BC) communities to Chairman of the Dedicated Commission on BCs Busani Venkateshwarlu here on Monday.

Led by BRS MLC K. Kavitha, the two organisations submitted a 33-page joint report on the status of BCs in the State explaining that the justice due to the BC sections and the rights as per the Constitutional provisions were not delivered all these years. Whatever justice was done to them was during the governments of regional parties.

Speaking after submitting the report to the Dedicated Commission, Ms. Kavitha said socio-economic and political emancipation of the BCs had taken place only with the regional parties at least to the extent visible now. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress were against BCs getting justice and the proof was BJP’s submission to the Supreme Court against the BC census.

The Congress had promised 42% reservation to BCs in the local bodies in the Assembly elections held in November last and it had also announced a BC Declaration at Kamareddy offering a slew of welfare and development measures to BCs. However, it did not do anything for the last 11 months and recently it had appointed a Dedicated Commission with a mandate for submitting report to the government within a month.

Ms. Kavitha sought to know from the government whether any Commission could give a proper report in a month’s time on any major issue. She asked the government whether caste census taken up in the form of socio-economic survey could stand the legal scrutiny in the courts. It was for the State government now to clear all doubts and allay all apprehensions on the survey, including the safety of data collected.