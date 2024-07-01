GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu urges Microsoft representatives to complete data centre works by 2025

Published - July 01, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

IT and Industries Minister D/ Sridhar Babu has urged representatives of software giant Microsoft to complete the expansion of their data centres near Hyderabad by the end of the year, aiming to position the city as a leader in data security and cloud solutions. During a review meeting at the Secretariat here on Monday, the Minister assured them to resolve issues related to land and basic amenities by appointing a nodal officer. 

Microsoft officials raised concerns regarding 22 acres of land acquired in Mekaguda village, specifically issues with the gram panchayat. In response, the Minister directed Rangareddy District Collector K. Shashanka to resolve the issues by the evening. He also assured Microsoft of the upgradation of the electric sub-station and measures to prevent flooding in the area. Additionally, he instructed officials to complete the necessary processes to make the land usable. 

Microsoft has acquired 22 acres in Mekaguda, 41 acres in Shadnagar, and 52 acres in Chandanvelly for their data centres, with 70% of the works already completed. The Minister announced that the government would appoint a special officer to assist the company in resolving these issues and encouraged Microsoft to expand their activities to rural areas. 

