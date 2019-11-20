Telangana IT Minister sees animation industry as a job creator

Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday talked up a plan to turn Hyderabad into a hub for South Asian film industry.

“A few years back I had a conversation with a prominent studio owner and asked him what would be required for a world-class studio. He said maybe five acres. ‘After VFX and animation, the film industry has changed. I would require some world-class technicians and studios spread over five acres’, he said. I was surprised,” said the IT Minister inaugurating a two-day India Joy Festival in the city on Wednesday.

“The VFX and animation work for some of the biggest movies like Life of Pi, Bahubali, Magadheera and Arundhati was done in Hyderabad. The global animation industry is slated to be worth $270 billion by next year. We should get a slice of that,” said Mr. Rao. “I see the exponential growth of the animation industry and hyper-personalisation of content as an opportunity to create jobs in Hyderabad and Telangana,” said Mr. Rao as he confessed to binge-watching when illness laid him low.

“OTT broadcasters are partnering with animation studios for original content. Localised in Indian languages. Streaming OTT is worth $2.9 billion logging 8% growth,” said the IT minister as he welcomed the announcement by filmmaker Allu Arvind for a Telugu OTT platform.

Earlier, Allu Arvind spoke about how content is still the king while the mediums and platforms are changing. “I was binge-watching Game Of Thrones when I realised that the industry is changing. I was little wary about it but just as colour TV didn’t kill the film industry, cable TV didn’t destroy movie watching OTT too will help the industry,” said Mr. Arvind.