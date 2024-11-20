Telangana issues health advisory to safeguard against seasonal flu

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting dry weather across Telangana for the next seven days, the Health department issued an advisory to help citizens safeguard against seasonal flu.

B. Ravinder Nayak, director of Public Health and Family Welfare, cautioned that low temperatures in some districts might contribute to the spread of acute respiratory infections, such as seasonal influenza. The advisory highlighted the contagious nature of the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus and is common worldwide.

While most individuals recover without medical intervention, the symptoms of influenza, such as sudden onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue can spread easily through respiratory droplets when infected individuals cough or sneeze. Those experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to rest at home, stay hydrated and consult a doctor if symptoms worsen, the advisory said.

It further highlighted specific high-risk groups, including pregnant women, young children under five years, senior citizens above 65 years, and individuals with chronic medical or immunosuppressive conditions. Warning signs that require immediate medical attention include high fever, difficulty breathing, blue discoloration of the skin or lips, blood in sputum or altered behaviour.

“As a part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds and essential medicines at all public health facilities,” said Dr. Ravinder Nayak.

