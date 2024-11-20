 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana issues health advisory to safeguard against seasonal flu

Published - November 20, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting dry weather across Telangana for the next seven days, the Health department issued an advisory to help citizens safeguard against seasonal flu.

B. Ravinder Nayak, director of Public Health and Family Welfare, cautioned that low temperatures in some districts might contribute to the spread of acute respiratory infections, such as seasonal influenza. The advisory highlighted the contagious nature of the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus and is common worldwide.

While most individuals recover without medical intervention, the symptoms of influenza, such as sudden onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue can spread easily through respiratory droplets when infected individuals cough or sneeze. Those experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to rest at home, stay hydrated and consult a doctor if symptoms worsen, the advisory said.

It further highlighted specific high-risk groups, including pregnant women, young children under five years, senior citizens above 65 years, and individuals with chronic medical or immunosuppressive conditions. Warning signs that require immediate medical attention include high fever, difficulty breathing, blue discoloration of the skin or lips, blood in sputum or altered behaviour.

“As a part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds and essential medicines at all public health facilities,” said Dr. Ravinder Nayak.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.