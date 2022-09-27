Telangana issues final notification for 13 new revenue divisions

The State government on Monday issued final notification carving out 13 new revenue divisions in eight districts. The preliminary notification for the new divisions on the basis of public purpose was issued on July 23.

The divisions district-wise are: Jagtial (Endapalli and Bheemaram), Sangareddy (Nizampet), Nalgonda (Gattuppal), Mahabubabad (Sirole and Inugurthi), Siddipet (Akbarpet, Bhoompally and Kukunurpalli), Kamareddy (Dongli), Mahabubnagar (Kaukuntla) and Nizamabad (Aloor, Donkeswar and Salura).