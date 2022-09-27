Telangana

Telangana issues final notification for 13 new revenue divisions

The State government on Monday issued final notification carving out 13 new revenue divisions in eight districts. The preliminary notification for the new divisions on the basis of public purpose was issued on July 23.

The divisions district-wise are: Jagtial (Endapalli and Bheemaram), Sangareddy (Nizampet), Nalgonda (Gattuppal), Mahabubabad (Sirole and Inugurthi), Siddipet (Akbarpet, Bhoompally and Kukunurpalli), Kamareddy (Dongli), Mahabubnagar (Kaukuntla) and Nizamabad (Aloor, Donkeswar and Salura).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 5:23:25 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-issues-final-notification-for-13-new-revenue-divisions/article65939221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY