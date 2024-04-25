Telangana is the road to make Rahul Gandhi PM: Jagga Reddy

April 25, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress will win 14 to 15 seats in Telangana and pave the way for Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister of the country. The party should come back to power in the interest of the downtrodden, ending the ‘divisive’ rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the country suffered enough under Mr. Modi and it was time that India saw a kind-hearted Rahul Gandhi who would put balm on those sufferings. “India is at the crossroads with the Constitution under threat and only Congress can save it and drive away the created enmity among communities,” he said.

‘KCR should be wary of BJP’

He advised BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao to realise that BJP will crush his party after the Parliament elections and focus his criticism on the BJP rather than Congress. “Your continuous criticism of the Congress will leave no scope for you in Telangana politics as BJP is ready to occupy your place,” he told KCR. “We don’t want to embolden the BJP as it is dangerous for democracy and the country,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Congress was in the first place in State and BJP in second place now. “It is time you plan to target the BJP to get into the second position. If you want to strengthen your party, your target should be BJP and not Congress,” he argued.

Mr. Reddy also said that Congress is in power for the last four months only and KCR expects the government to fulfil all its promises without doing much in the last 10 years. At the same time, KCR is sparing the BJP that ruled the country for 10 years.

He argued that KCR cannot escape from his responsibility in the phone tapping issue and shift the blame on police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.