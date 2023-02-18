ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana is a role model for the country, says Harish Rao

February 18, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana is a role model for development in the country and several States are trying to emulate it.

Mr. Rao along with MLA M. Padma Devender Rdddy, and Collector Rajarshi Shah visited Vana Durga Bhavani temple at Edupayala on Saturday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and offered Pattu Vastralu to the Goddess.

“Telangana shows the way to other States with its various welfare measures. Just like Yadadri was developed on a grand scale, the government has now allocated ₹1,000 crore to Kondagattu Hanuman temple. We are releasing funds to Edupayala every year,” said Mr. Rao while addressing a gathering. He also promised to develop Edupayala as a tourist destination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There was a huge rush of devotees to the temple not only from the district but also from neighbouring districts and even from Hyderabad.

The Sangameswara temple at Jarasangam in Sangareddy district, considered as one of the important Shiva temples, also witnessed a huge rush of devotees since the wee hours of Saturday. Located close to Karnataka, devotees from there also came in large numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US