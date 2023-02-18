Telangana is a role model for the country, says Harish Rao

February 18, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MEDAK

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana is a role model for development in the country and several States are trying to emulate it.

Mr. Rao along with MLA M. Padma Devender Rdddy, and Collector Rajarshi Shah visited Vana Durga Bhavani temple at Edupayala on Saturday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and offered Pattu Vastralu to the Goddess.

“Telangana shows the way to other States with its various welfare measures. Just like Yadadri was developed on a grand scale, the government has now allocated ₹1,000 crore to Kondagattu Hanuman temple. We are releasing funds to Edupayala every year,” said Mr. Rao while addressing a gathering. He also promised to develop Edupayala as a tourist destination.

There was a huge rush of devotees to the temple not only from the district but also from neighbouring districts and even from Hyderabad.

The Sangameswara temple at Jarasangam in Sangareddy district, considered as one of the important Shiva temples, also witnessed a huge rush of devotees since the wee hours of Saturday. Located close to Karnataka, devotees from there also came in large numbers.