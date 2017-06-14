Telangana is a model welfare State: Harish

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana stood as an example for the nation in implementation of welfare schemes.

Participating in various programmes held here on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Government has been extending pension for the beedi workers in the State.

Pension to workers

As many as 3.48 lakh beedi workers have been benefiting from implementation of the scheme.

He handed over pension papers to some of the beedi workers.

Referring to the Haritha Haram programme, he urged women all over the state to extend the required support to make it a grand success.

Extend loans to farmers

In a review meeting held in the afternoon, Mr. Harish Rao called upon the bank officials to extend loans to the farmers as they were dependent on loans for farm investment.

“Money is not available to farmers in rural areas and they have to depend on banks. Each farmer must get the loan from bank and the officials must ensure that they get it on time for coming Kharif.

Govt. to bear interest

Agriculture extension officers should take the responsibility of releasing loans to the farmers,” said the Minister adding that the Government was ready to bear the interest on loans.

The Government would release ₹ 4,000 per season to farmers from the next financial year.