‘Telangana is a model for the nation’

Leaders from Maharashtra visit Gajwel constituency

April 12, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several leaders from Maharashtra have said that Telangana is a model for the nation and it has been transforming for better.

The leaders including NCP Aurangabad president Sunil Solanki, Sivasangram party Nanded district president Umesh Patil, Beed district president Ganand Torat, Sailesh Sarkate and others visited several places in the district accompanied by Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratap Reddy and examined the development activities in those areas.

First they visited vegetable and non-vegetable integrated market at Gajwel, Mission Bhagiratha at Komatibanda, Rytu Vedika at Kuknoorpally, Mallannasagar reservoir, integrated Collectorate at Siddipet town and Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta.

They appreciated the vision and efforts put forth by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the development of the State.

