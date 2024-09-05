ADVERTISEMENT

Invite tenders immediately for repair of canals and tanks damaged in heavy rains: Telangana Irrigation Minister

Updated - September 05, 2024 06:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed concern that there was no system to check functioning of regulators and shutters of irrigation projects  

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the breached portion of Nagarjunasagar Left Canal near Kagitha Ramachandrapuram village in Suryapet district | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed the department officials to take steps to immediately invite tenders for repair and restoration of tanks and canals which suffered damages due to the recent heavy rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to damaged tanks and canals, steps should be taken to complete the tender process for restoration of partially damaged water bodies. Accordingly, the process for securing administrative approvals should be taken today (September 5, 2024) evening and tenders should be posted online portal by Friday morning  (September 6, 2024).

No system to check if irrigation projects’ regulators and shutters functioning effectively

At a video conference held with senior officials on the losses suffered due to the recent rains on Thursday (September 5, 2024), the Minister said that he had personally inspected the structures at the field level and it was observed that there was no system in place to check whether regulators and shutters of the irrigation projects were functioning effectively. As a result of this, problems were being reported whenever there was a calamity. “Regulator was found to be jammed at one place while shutters collapsed at another. The Government will not spare anyone if such incidents recur,” he warned adding that the Chief Engineers should take responsibility for such incidents.

In addition to senior officials, Irrigation department chief engineers participated in the video conference. Mr. Reddy appreciated the officials for performing duties efficiently in spite of the incessant rains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US