Invite tenders immediately for repair of canals and tanks damaged in heavy rains: Telangana Irrigation Minister

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed the department officials to take steps to immediately invite tenders for repair and restoration of tanks and canals which suffered damages due to the recent heavy rains.

In addition to damaged tanks and canals, steps should be taken to complete the tender process for restoration of partially damaged water bodies. Accordingly, the process for securing administrative approvals should be taken today (September 5, 2024) evening and tenders should be posted online portal by Friday morning (September 6, 2024).

No system to check if irrigation projects’ regulators and shutters functioning effectively

At a video conference held with senior officials on the losses suffered due to the recent rains on Thursday (September 5, 2024), the Minister said that he had personally inspected the structures at the field level and it was observed that there was no system in place to check whether regulators and shutters of the irrigation projects were functioning effectively. As a result of this, problems were being reported whenever there was a calamity. “Regulator was found to be jammed at one place while shutters collapsed at another. The Government will not spare anyone if such incidents recur,” he warned adding that the Chief Engineers should take responsibility for such incidents.

In addition to senior officials, Irrigation department chief engineers participated in the video conference. Mr. Reddy appreciated the officials for performing duties efficiently in spite of the incessant rains.

