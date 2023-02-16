Telangana irrigation is model to nation: Bhagwant Mann

February 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the irrigation system being implemented in Telangana stands as a role model for the nation.

Mr. Mann, accompanied by Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, visited Kondapochammasagar in Gajwel constituency, represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Thursday and examined the project. He has also visited checkdam at Erravalli and Pandavulacheruvu at Gajwel. Mr Rajat Kumar explained to the Punjab Chief Minister about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), the focus paid by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to complete the project and how it has improved the ground water table across Telangana.

“I am here as part of knowledge sharing and visiting the reservoir. Lifting Godavari water to 500 metres and transforming barren lands into green fields is an example to replicate. I was informed that these reservoirs have increased the ground water table in the State. Sectors like irrigation, agriculture, industries, health and education are improving under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao,” said Mr. Mann while speaking to reporters during his visit. He said that old glory of Punjab would be brought back.

Pointing out that Punjab is in the forefront of development in the fields of agriculture and irrigation even before 1947, Mr. Mann said that they are following crop diversity to save the soil and ground water. He said that top priority would be accorded for irrigation and industry in the budget that would be introduced next month.

Interestingly, neither district minister, nor Collector nor Commissioner of Police were present during the visit of Punjab Chief Minister in Gajwel constituency.