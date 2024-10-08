Telangana introduces vehicle scrappage policy with sops for owners opting to junk vehicles

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced its Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Policy (VVMP), which aims to phase out ‘end-of-life vehicles’. The policy seeks to align itself with the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the government, the VVMP is designed to address concerns about road safety and vehicular pollution.

According to the policy, owners of transport vehicles who scrap vehicles older than eight years, and non-transport vehicle owners who scrap vehicles older than 15 years, will be eligible for tax concessions when purchasing new vehicles of the same category. The State government has also waived outstanding Green Tax and penalties on quarterly taxes for these vehicles, provided they are scrapped within two years of the policy’s notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

To incentivise the scrapping of private vehicles, the government will offer certain concessions. This applies if owners voluntarily scrap their end-of-life vehicles, purchase a new vehicle of the same category, and submit a Certificate of Deposit. Additionally, a one-time waiver of liabilities — such as penalties on quarterly taxes and Green Tax — will be granted to vehicles scrapped within the next two years from the date of notification.

The policy mandates that State-owned vehicles older than 15 years must be scrapped through e-auctions.

A key feature of the VVMP is the establishment of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) and Automated Testing Stations (ATS). According to a government press release, ₹296 crore has been sanctioned to build 37 ATSs across the State. The government has also decided to phase out manual testing at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in districts where ATS facilities are operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transport Commissioner of Telangana will serve as the Registering Authority, while the Special Chief Secretary to the government will act as the Appellate Authority for the recognition, regulation, and control of Automated Testing Stations.

Additionally, the Telangana government plans to implement digital solutions, including the Sarathi and Vahan platforms, to streamline the process.

The step is in line with Central government policy which made provisions in the budget to aid States implementing it. “Replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy. To further the vehicle scrapping policy mentioned in Budget 2021-22, I have allocated funds to scrap old vehicles of the Central government. States will also be supported in replacing old vehicles and ambulances,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated during the 2023-24 budget presentation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.