Telangana | Intermediate results to be announced on Wednesday

April 22, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Monday said results of the public examinations for first year and second year it conducted in March will be released on April 24 (Wednesday).

Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham and Secretary (BIE) Shruti Ojha will formally declare the results for both general and vocational courses at 11 a.m. Following it, all candidates can view their results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in, the official communication stated. The BIE conducted the examination from February 28 till March 19. A total of 9,80,978 registered students, including 1,46,811 students from various government junior colleges, appeared at the examination.

‘One-minute rule’

The 16-day examination schedule progressed smoothly except for a few incidents where students could not arrive at the centre in time and missed the examination. In an extreme case, a student from Adilabad allegedly ended his life as he could not reach the centre in time. A note purportedly left by the boy had gone viral, evoking strong reactions from parents over the ‘no entry even if late by one minute’ rule. Following this incident, the BIE allowed exam-taking students a five-minute grace period from March 1, the third day of the examination timetable.

Absenteeism

The Intermediate examinations for an average of the total scheduled exam dates witnessed around 4% absenteeism. The least (1.3%) was on the last date, for second-year paper 2 subjects of modern language and geography. The maximum 11% (4,352) remained absent for first-year public administration paper 1 and bridge course mathematics.

However, by number of candidates registered and appeared for a particular exam, the maximum number of students remaining absent (24,230) was for 1st year papers of Physics and Economics, followed by 23,489 candidates for Mathematics IA, Botany and Political Science and 22, 409 candidates for first-year Chemistry and Commerce papers.

In all, 139 candidates were found to have indulged in exam malpractice and they hailed from centres of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and others. Notoriously, the maximum number of candidates caught on a single day was 57, for the second-year papers of Physics and Economics, and the most candidates were from Jayashankar Bhupalapally (27) and Nizamabad (26).

Officials in the BIE, at the beginning of the exam schedule, expressed confidence that the IPE March 2024 would yield better results than the last academic year. This, according to them, was possible because students’ syllabus, revisions and pre-final examinations were completed as per plan.