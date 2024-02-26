ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Intermediate Public examinations from February 28

February 26, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All exam centres equipped with CCTV 

B. Pradeep

Shruthi Ojha, secretary to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, addressing a press conference on the schedule for Intermediate Public (Theory) Examination for first and second year students, at BIE office in Hyderabad on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct the Intermediate Public (theory) examinations for first and second-year students starting February 28, 2024.

This year, a total of 9,80,978 students, including 4,42,413 girl students, would appear for the examination. This also includes 1,46,811 students from Government junior colleges in the State.

Addressing presspersons here, Secretary (BIE) Shruti Ojha said one exam will be conducted a day, from 9 a.m. till 12 noon.

“All arrangements, reviews with multiple departments in the districts and pre-activities of the department are completed for a smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations. Students’ syllabus and pre-final examinations were also completed as per schedule,” she said, exuding confidence that the results would be better this year.

All the examination centres in the State, a total of 1,521, will also be equipped with multiple CCTV cameras to ensure there are no incidents, she said.

Screenshot of the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in taken on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Board has released the examination hall tickets online, on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, for students to download them. Ms. Ojha said there are no issues or complaints in downloading the hall ticket as the required technical support was also increased. As of Monday noon, about three lakh students have successfully downloaded their hall tickets, she said.

