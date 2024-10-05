ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Intermediate first term holidays from October 6 to 13

Published - October 05, 2024 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The first term holidays for all junior colleges in the State will begin on October 6 and continue till October 13, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) informed in a release. The colleges will reopen on October 14. BIE Secretary instructed all District Intermediate Education officers to ensure that college managements in their respective jurisdiction adhere to the schedule. The holiday schedule applies to all government, private, aided and unaided, and all residential welfare junior colleges in the State.

