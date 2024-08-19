Telangana intellectuals oppose installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, write to Rahul Gandhi

Intellectuals from various sections of Telangana society have strongly opposed the State government’s decision to install a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the newly constructed Telangana Secretariat. In an open letter addressed to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, prominent figures, including G. Haragopal, Tankasala Ashok, Allam Narayana, Goreti Venkanna, and Mallepally Laxmaiah, have voiced their concerns over the move, which they perceive as an insult to Telangana’s cultural identity.

The letter emphasises that the statue of Telangana Talli, which currently stands in front of the Secretariat, is a powerful symbol of the culture, heritage, and pride of the Telangana people. The intellectuals argue that replacing it with Rajiv Gandhi’s statue would not only undermine these values but also erase the identity and spirit of the people who fought for Statehood with immense sacrifices.

The signatories recall that the concept of Telangana Talli, which was revived during the second phase (Mali Dasha) of the Statehood agitation, has deep historical roots. They highlight that poets like Dasarathi and Ravella Venkatarama Rao celebrated Telangana Talli in their works, and that the statue’s design resulted from intense discussions among intellectuals, poets, and litterateurs.

The letter also critiques the proposed installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, noting that while he is respected, he does not hold the same cultural and emotional significance for the Telugu people as Telangana Talli does. The intellectuals suggest that Rajiv Gandhi’s statue could be placed in a more appropriate location that would not conflict with the cultural sentiments of the Telangana populace.

“Therefore, we call upon the government to retain the statue of Telangana Talli in its rightful place and to honor the cultural symbols that represent the true spirit of our people. We also wish to remind you of your promise during the elections to protect the cultural aspirations of the Telangana people.” the letter reads.

