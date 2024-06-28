Telangana Industries requests Centre to return land allotted to CPSUs in the State that was not utilised  

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu has requested the Central Government to handover the lands allotted to it by the State Government for setting up of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU).

He said since the Centre had resolved to take up disinvestment process in the public sector undertakings, it should return the land allotted to these CPSUs which are not utilised. Mr. Sridhar Babu recalled that the successive Congress Governments allocated huge tracts of lands for setting up of industrial units in the State.

The Industries Minister called on Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy as part of his visit to New Delhi on Friday. He requested the Union Minister to take steps to revive the Cement Corporation of India unit in Adilabad and provide employment to the locals. The State Government had allotted 2,290 acres of land including limestone mines spread over 2,100 acres to the unit free of cost, he said adding the Centre should withdraw its decision to privatise the unit.

Mr. Sridhar Babu requested Mr. Kumaraswamy to ensure setting up of new industries in Telangana in view of the industry friendly and conducive atmosphere in the State. The State was on the top on the Ease of Doing Business rankings and there was availability of land, power and water, the basic requirements for setting up of industries. In addition, there was no dearth of trained human resources as the State had high number of skilled manpower in ITI, engineering and other sectors.

The Union Minister responded favourably to Mr. Sridhar Babu’s request asserting that he would visit Telangana soon and hold discussions with the officials concerned on the issues represented by the former.

