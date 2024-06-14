ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Industries Minister inaugurates pharma company’s site in New Jersey 

Published - June 14, 2024 11:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu at the inauguration Innovera Pharma’s new site in New Jersey, U.S. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, during his visit to the U.S. with senior officials, inaugurated a new site of Innovera Pharma in New Jersey. The company broke ground for a facility in Suryapet, Telangana, earlier this year. The inauguration of the new site in the U.S signifies a milestone in the company’s global efforts. The facility is expected to play a crucial role in expanding Innovera Pharma’s research, development and production capabilities. The Minister’s presence at the inauguration highlights the importance of international collaboration and Telangana government’s commitment to supporting innovative companies in their global endeavours, the company and the State government said in a joint release on Thursday.

Innovera Pharma says it specialises in the development of unique generic and branded products possessing development barriers. The company said its project in Suryapet, whose groundbreaking ceremony was held on February 22, is aimed at enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US