Telangana Industries Minister inaugurates pharma company’s site in New Jersey 

Published - June 14, 2024 11:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu at the inauguration Innovera Pharma’s new site in New Jersey, U.S.

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu at the inauguration Innovera Pharma’s new site in New Jersey, U.S. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, during his visit to the U.S. with senior officials, inaugurated a new site of Innovera Pharma in New Jersey. The company broke ground for a facility in Suryapet, Telangana, earlier this year. The inauguration of the new site in the U.S signifies a milestone in the company’s global efforts. The facility is expected to play a crucial role in expanding Innovera Pharma’s research, development and production capabilities. The Minister’s presence at the inauguration highlights the importance of international collaboration and Telangana government’s commitment to supporting innovative companies in their global endeavours, the company and the State government said in a joint release on Thursday.

Innovera Pharma says it specialises in the development of unique generic and branded products possessing development barriers. The company said its project in Suryapet, whose groundbreaking ceremony was held on February 22, is aimed at enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Telangana

