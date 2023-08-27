Telangana in the clutches of KCR and its time to liberate it: Kharge

August 27, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Telangana is in the clutches of one single person and alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has taken over the State given by Sonia Gandhi to fulfil the decades-long aspiration for a separate State.

And now Mr. KCR is hobnobbing with the BJP, he alleged and urged the people to be wary of their friendship that would be detrimental to the State. Mr. Kharge was speaking at the Praja Garjana Sabha held at Chevella after releasing the 12-point declaration of the Congress for SCs and STs

Mr. Kharge asked if Mr. KCR claimed himself to be a secularist why was he colluding with the BJP? “He doesn’t come on any platform that is against the BJP,” he alleged. The trust factor of KCR was always a question, he warned and alleged that he took a picture with Sonia Gandhi along with the family and went back on the word of working with the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ridiculing the political parties that questioned the Congress’s contribution to the country, he said the country did not even have enough food production to sustain people. The initial days of Independence had several unimaginable challenges, including bringing princely states into Indian Union and this was done by Nehru-Patel combination.

Who constructed the Irrigation projects, established the IITs, IIMs, AIIMs, Defence Institutes and Public Sector Undertakings that pushed India into a new league? he asked and asked parties to introspect who established the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). People had also seen what the non-Congress governments that ruled for decades had done to the country, Mr. Kharge said.

Congress implemented land reforms banned the Zamindari system and nationalised the banks. Everything that is associated with development in the country was the Congress’s contribution including the reforms in the fields of education and medicine. The ideology of Congress is to keep the country united, Mr. Kharge added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.