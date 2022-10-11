Telangana in fourth place in farmers’ suicides: Laxman

There is a liquor shop in every lane and bylane in Telangana, says BJP OBC Morcha president

The Hindu Bureau SANGAREDDY
October 11, 2022 18:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Member of Parliament and OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman along with party leaders in Patancheru constituency OBC sadassu at Muthangi in Sangareddy district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Rajya Sabha member and OBC all-India president K. Laxman has alleged that Telangana stood in fourth place in the country in suicide by farmers and he wanted to know whether Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to replicate the same in other States by converting the party into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and playing a role in national politics.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao claims that he wants to replicate Telangana model across the nation. Liquor shops and beer shops at every lane and bylane were promoted by the government in Telangana. Land mafia and sand mafia are thriving in the State. We need a government that is like in Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was able to get back ₹2,000, which was looted by mafia, to the exchequer by putting them down with an iron hand. His family members earn a living running small businesses. We need similar government here,” said Mr. Laxman while addressing a meeting of the OBC Morcha at Muttangi in Patancheru mandal on Tuesday.

Accusing the State government of failing to provide water to Sangareddy despite spending huge money, Mr. Laxman said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had failed to fulfil the promises made during election campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prime Minister is moving with a motto of ‘Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas.’ He has been providing opportunity to every section. Only the BJP can take on Congress, TRS and MIM. We will repeat the result of Dubbak and Huzurabad at Munugode byelection,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Large number of party workers participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app