Telangana in debt trap, ready for open debate: Eatala Rajender

BJP holds ‘Praja Sankhema Palana’ at Siddipet

BJP MLA and former minister E. Rajender has alleged that Telangana is in debt trap and the government was unable to release bills in various departments. He dared the TRS leaders to come for open debate on the debts of the State Government.

Participating in ‘Praja Sankshema Palana’ programme, held on the occasion of completion of eight years of rule by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Siddiept district headquarters on Tuesday, Mr. Rajender said that the state is having about ₹4.5lakh crore debt and pending bills are to the tune of ₹50,000 crore taking the total debt to ₹5 lakh crore.