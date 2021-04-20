Telangana imposes night curfew with immediate effect till April 30

HYDERABAD

20 April 2021 12:30 IST

Night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am till April 30. All the offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants and others should be closed at 8 pm.

With the State witnessing steep escalation in number of people testing positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Telangana government has decided to impose night curfew with immediate effect.

Night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am till April 30. All the offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants and others should be closed at 8 pm. Hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services have been exempt from the restrictions.

The exempted services include print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services, delivery of all goods through e-commerce, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services and production units or services which require continuous process.

Movement of persons would be prohibited during the curfew time except for persons engaged in the provision of essential services mentioned above, Central and State Government officers including those of local bodies and panchayat raj institutions on emergency duties and all private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of hospital services. These categories of people should produce valid identity cards as and when needed.

Movement of pregnant women and patients receiving medical care would be allowed as also of persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations and bus stands on production of valid tickets. In the orders issued on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said there would however be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass would be required for such movement.

Public transport services including autos and taxis would be allowed to function within the stipulated time for transportation of the categories of people specified during the night curfew. “Any violation of the aforesaid instructions shall result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws,” the orders said.

The Chief Secretary directed collectors and commissioners/superintendents of police to strictly implement the orders. The orders follow the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines for effective control of Covid-19 providing for States to impose local restrictions based on the assessment of the situation.

The State witnessed total lockdown starting from Janata Curfew announced by the Centre in the fourth week of March last year and it continued for more than month and half till the first relaxation was announced.