The Telangana IAS Association has taken a serious view of the recent incident at Lagacharla village of Vikarabad district, where the District Collector and officials were attacked by angry residents.

Association president Shashank Goel and Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that such acts could not dilute the resolve of officials in discharging their duties in any manner. The government will take strong action against the culprits, they said.

