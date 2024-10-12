Telangana housing scheme: Orders issued to form Indiramma Committees for implementation of ₹5 lakh assistance to poor

Telangana Government has issued orders on Friday (October 11, 2024) directing Collectors to form Indiramma Committeess at Gram Panchayat and municipal ward level to implement Indiramma Indlu (Indiramma Housing Scheme) programme. The Collectors were asked to form the Committees by Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Under the Housing Scheme, ₹5 lakh would be sanctioned to eligible poor beneficiaries who own a plot, towards construction of houses, and a housing site and ₹5 lakh aid will be allotted to landless poor. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district on March 11, 2024.

The orders pertains to the sanction of ₹5 lakh assistance to poor for construction of 4.5 lakh houses, under the first phase.

In September last week, the Chief Minister asked officials to form Committees to oversee implementation of the Housing Scheme. This was one of the guarantees of the Congress government people have been eagerly waiting for.

Functions of the Committee

The orders mandate the Committee members to ensure eligible beneficiaries to report to the Mandal Parishad Development Officer or Municipal commissioner about wrongful exclusion of eligible families or inclusion of ineligible families or any other housing related issue. The Committee should also handhold the beneficiaries in taking up construction of houses and regularly hold awareness sessions on the programme.

Composition of the Committee

At the Gram Panchayat level, a sarpanch or GP special officer will be the chairperson of the committee. Two women from Self Help Groups, three members of the village having interest in developmental activities (at least one person should be from BC and one member from SC/ST community) will be members. Panchayat secretary will be the convener.

At the Municipal Ward level, corporator or warm councillor will be the chairperson and ward officer will be the convener. Composition of the members will be the same as at Gram Panchayat Level.