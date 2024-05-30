Telangana hospital canteen suppliers struggle with unpaid bills

Telangana hospital canteen food suppliers have raised concerns about unpaid bills pending since last year. Nearly all government teaching hospitals in the State are yet to settle their accounts with the suppliers who provide food for patients.

In a representation submitted to the Director of Medical Education (DME) Vani on May 29 (Wednesday), the Telangana Hospital Diet Canteen Suppliers Welfare Association highlighted their increasing difficulty in continuing food supplies without receiving payment. According to an association member, who sought anonymity, about₹40 croreis yet to be received from such hospitals in total.

The State government provides free food to all patients in government hospitals, outsourcing this service to third-party suppliers. Each hospital has a Hospital Diet Management Committee (HDMC), with the superintendent as chairman and a dietician as convener, as per a Government Order issued in 2011. “We operate under these regulations,” said the supplier.

The association member said they serve thousands of patients daily and explained how it is unsustainable to manage the supply without payments for months or years amidst rising commodity prices. “Although the government allocates a budget for these services, the funds are not approved. Whenever we meet representatives, that is the response we get. The previous government neglected us, and the current government, focussed on elections, continues to overlook our issues,” the member added.

According to the association, major institutions with pending bills are Gandhi Hospital (since June 2023), Osmania General Hospital (since September 2023), Modern Government Maternity Hospital Petlaburj (since September 2023), Niloufer Hospital (10 months), Government General Hospital Sangareddy (eight months), Government General Hospital Suryapet (six months) and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Warangal (six months).

“In light of the outstanding invoices, it is increasingly challenging to provide services to teaching hospitals due to current market prices of commodities. We request urgent action to resolve this issue to ensure a smooth diet supply to all hospitals,” stated the representation to the DME.