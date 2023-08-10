Telangana horticulture dept. officials visit Israel to study modern farming methods

August 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A team of Horticulture department officials; scientists and functionaries of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU); and representatives of Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) is on a three-day visit to Israel to study the growing of horticulture crops there, especially in orchards.

Led by director of Horticulture M. Hanumantha Rao and vice-chancellor of SKLTSHU B. Neeraja Prabhakar, the team is studying modern methods of growing horticulture crops with lesser resources such as land and water and achieving the highest productivity. The team will help horticulture farmers in the State adopt the methods being followed in Israel to enhance their productivity.

According to SKLTSHU officials, the team visited fields in Israel where vegetables were being cultivated in greenhouses as part of protected cultivation and achieving high quality and productivity.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao and Ms. Neeraja Prabhakar said from Israel that workshops would be held for farmers in Telangana for the adoption of Israeli-style vegetable cultivation with the help of greenhouses and the micro-irrigation being provided by the government with subsidy.

The team also visited avocado and grape plantations in southern Israel and sweetlime and pomegranate plantations in northern Israel. The V-C said they also interacted with farmers, heard their experiences and learnt the scientific techniques they follow to produce quality egg plant (brinjal) and lemon.

