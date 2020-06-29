Telangana Home Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday night. The Minister has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills here.
Sources close to Mr. Ali told The Hindu that three days ago, a team of health officials took his swabs for testing after he showed symptoms three days ago, and the result came positive on Sunday evening.
On Wednesday, five security personnel of the 67-year-old Minister were diagnosed with the infection, following which his staff went into self-isolation and did not report, while the five gunmen were asked to quarantine themselves at their respective homes.
Till Friday, Mr. Ali was actively taking part in several State programmes. Recently, he took part in the State government’s prestigious Haritha Haram programme along with several top police officials at the Goshamahal Police Stadium. The Minister along with Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional CP (Traffic) Anil Kumar and other officials planted saplings.
Sources said that a medical team will collect the swabs of the top police brass as they were in close contact with Mr. Ali on several occasions.
Recently, three senior IPS officers with the Hyderabad City Police and another with RVBRR Telangana State Police Academy tested positive for the infection, and are under home quarantine.
